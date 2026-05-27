The Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake has presented Credentials to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as Sri Lanka’s next Ambassador to the Holy See with Residence in Geneva at the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City.

Addressing the audience during the occasion on 21 May, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV stated, “in a time when peace is sought through weapons as a condition for asserting one’s own dominion, there is an urgent need for a return to a diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus on all levels: bilateral, regional, and multilateral”.

The Pope underscored that the service of Ambassadors constitutes a vital bridge of trust and cooperation between the respective countries and the Holy See. Furthermore, His Holiness emphasized, “our shared efforts will contribute to a revitalized commitment to bilateral and multilateral engagement and help draw attention to those often forgotten at the margins of our societies and in this way, we can work together to lay firmer foundations for a more just, fraternal and peaceful world”.

Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake conveyed warm greetings and felicitations of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and requested the Pope to keep Sri Lanka and its people in his prayers.

Recalling the longstanding friendly relations between Sri Lanka and the Holy See, Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake reiterated the invitation already extended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Pope Leo XIV to visit Sri Lanka in 2027.

On the sidelines of the Credentials Ceremony, Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake had a meeting with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State and discussed fostering bilateral relationships between the two countries, the statement said.

Ambassador Dassanayake also met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations who visited Sri Lanka in November 2025 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Holy See. Archbishop Gallagher recalled his visit to Sri Lanka with appreciation, its significance for both countries and the warm hospitality received from Sri Lanka, it said.

Non-residence Ambassadors of Sierra Leone, Bangladesh, Yemen, Rwanda, Namibia, Mauritius and Chad also presented Credentials to Pope Leo XIV together with Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake.