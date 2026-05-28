Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some parts of the island today

The prevailing showery condition over the south-western parts of the island is expected to continue, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa district after 1.00 pm.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.