US carries out new strikes in Iran against military site, official says

The U.S. military carried out new strikes overnight in Iran targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. ⁠military has also intercepted and shot down multiple Iranian drones that posed a similar threat.

The U.S. military strikes, which have not been previously reported, came during negotiations to end a three-month-old war that has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠earlier on Wednesday dismissed a Iranian state media report that Iran and Oman would jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace deal. Trump said ⁠the waterway would remain open.

The U.S. last carried out what it called defensive strikes against Iran on Monday, in what Iran called ⁠a violation of the countries’ fragile ceasefire. The U.S. targets included boats attempting to lay mines and ⁠missile launch sites that the U.S. military’s Central Command said posed a threat to U.S. forces.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies