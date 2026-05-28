PM Harini urges respect and kindness towards one another in Eid-ul-Adha message

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her Eid-ul-Adha message, extended her felicitations to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world, highlighting the festival’s values of selflessness, unity, and compassion.

She emphasized that the Hajji Festival commemorates the boundless devotion to God and the noble spirit of generosity demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of rising above differences and standing together in unity and solidarity.

She said the message of Eid-ul-Adha, founded upon sharing and compassion, serves as an example in building a strong, peaceful, and prosperous Sri Lanka, while urging all citizens to act with respect and kindness towards one another.

Prime Minister’s full Eid-ul-Adha message:

“On the occasion of “Eid-ul-Adha” or the Hajji Festival, celebrated with great reverence by Muslims across the world upholding the values of selflessness, unity, and compassion, I extend my felicitations to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world.

On this special Day, the festival of Hajji commemorates the boundless devotion to God and the noble spirit of generosity demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim. This festival reflects the willingness of humanity to dedicate even its most precious possessions for the greater good of humankind and the devotion towards the God.

On this day, the most important lesson we must all understand is the value of rising above our differences and standing together in unity and solidarity. The message of Eid-ul-Adha, founded upon sharing and compassion, serves as a great example in our journey towards building a strong, peaceful, and prosperous Sri Lanka.

Therefore, setting aside narrow divisions, we must all resolve to act with respect and kindness towards one another and work together to create a society valued with peace and solidarity.

May this Hajji Festival bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and blessings to you all.”