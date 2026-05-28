President urges Sri Lankans to embrace peace and brotherhood in Eid al-Adha message

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Eid al-Adha message, highlighted the festival’s significance as a symbol of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith, sacrifice, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

He noted that the Hajj pilgrimage reflects the core Islamic values of equality, unity, and brotherhood, as Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca regardless of race, nationality, or social status.

The President also stressed the importance of compassion, peace, and solidarity in a world affected by conflict and division, particularly amid tensions in the Middle East.

He urged all Sri Lankans to embrace the values of sacrifice, harmony, and selflessness while extending heartfelt Eid al-Adha wishes to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and across the globe.

President’s full in Eid al-Adha message:

“Today, 28 May 2026, marks the observance of the sacred festival of Eid al-Adha, celebrated with deep devotion by Muslims across the world.

According to Islamic belief, the Hajj commemoration symbolises the unwavering faith and unparalleled sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim in devotion to Almighty Allah. The observance holds special significance as the pilgrimage to Mecca is regarded as the fifth of the five great obligations of Islam.

In a world increasingly affected by conflict and division, the Hajj festival offers a profound example of the importance of human solidarity and mutual compassion. I firmly believe that this gathering, where Muslims from all corners of the world come together irrespective of race, nationality or social standing to perform religious rites in unity, conveys to humanity a powerful message of equality and brotherhood.

Furthermore, even amidst the difficulties currently faced by the world due to the conflict situation in the Middle East, Muslim devotees undertaking the pilgrimage to Mecca continue to commemorate the immense sacrifice and devotion demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim throughout his life.

The vision of our Government, too, is to build a compassionate and harmonious society founded on peace, unity and selflessness rather than selfishness. As we pursue this journey, I urge all citizens to embrace more closely in their lives the values embodied by the Hajj celebration, peace, brotherhood and sacrifice.

As we continue to enrich Sri Lankan society with spiritual values and move forward together in a spirit of brotherhood towards building a developed nation where the benefits of progress are shared by all, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and across the world for a blessed Eid al-Adha.

Eid – Mubarak!”