7 Sri Lankans deported from UAE for posting Middle East war footage on social media

Seven Sri Lankan youths who had been detained by security authorities in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been deported back to Sri Lanka.

The group arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (27), Ada Derana reporter said.

They were reportedly arrested by Abu Dhabi security agencies over allegations of possession of photographs and video footage related to drone and missile strikes in the ongoing Middle East conflict situations, as well as for engaging with such content on social media through comments and reactions.

The deportees, aged between 23 and 33, are residents of Ambalangoda, Marapana, Borella, Bandaragama, Polonnaruwa, and Wattala areas.

Upon arrival at the airport, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the State Intelligence Service (SIS), and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) reportedly began extensive questioning of the suspects.