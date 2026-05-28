One person dead in shooting incident at Kalutara

One person dead in shooting incident at Kalutara

May 28, 2026   10:02 am

One person has been killed in a shooting incident reported in the Wettumakada area of Kalutara, a short while ago.

A gunman in a car had opened fire at a person who was riding a motorcycle, police said.

The injured victim, who is a businessman, has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Nagoda Hospital, according to police.

Three police teams have been deployed to conduct investigations into the shooting incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New measures taken to protect both borrowers and banks - CBSL Governor (English)

New measures taken to protect both borrowers and banks - CBSL Governor (English)

New measures taken to protect both borrowers and banks - CBSL Governor (English)

Around 200 cases of meningitis reported so far from several areas; Health Ministry issues guidelines (English)

Around 200 cases of meningitis reported so far from several areas; Health Ministry issues guidelines (English)

President attends ceremonial inauguration of National Vesak Festival 2026 in Matara (English)

President attends ceremonial inauguration of National Vesak Festival 2026 in Matara (English)

Energy security compromised Another substandard coal shipment has arrived in SL - Free Lawyers (English)

Energy security compromised Another substandard coal shipment has arrived in SL - Free Lawyers (English)

Govt. to implement sugarcane project in collaboration with Brazil to reduce sugar imports (English)

Govt. to implement sugarcane project in collaboration with Brazil to reduce sugar imports (English)

No fuel shortage or price hike Current fuel stocks sufficient until end of July  CPC (English)

No fuel shortage or price hike Current fuel stocks sufficient until end of July  CPC (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)