One person dead in shooting incident at Kalutara
May 28, 2026 10:02 am
One person has been killed in a shooting incident reported in the Wettumakada area of Kalutara, a short while ago.
A gunman in a car had opened fire at a person who was riding a motorcycle, police said.
The injured victim, who is a businessman, has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Nagoda Hospital, according to police.
Three police teams have been deployed to conduct investigations into the shooting incident.