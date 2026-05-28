Iran says it targeted US airbase after Bandar Abbas strikes

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday they targeted a U.S. airbase at 4:50 a.m. local time (0120 GMT) after what they described as an early morning U.S. attack near Bandar Abbas airport, Tasnim news agency reported.

While Revolutionary Guard did not say where the base is, the report came after Kuwait said it was intercepting hostile missile and drone threats.

They warned that any repeat of what they called aggression would draw a ‘‘more decisive’’ response and said responsibility for the consequences lay with the ‘‘aggressor’’.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies