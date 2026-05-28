Talks held to expand education opportunities for Sri Lankans in New Zealand

Talks held to expand education opportunities for Sri Lankans in New Zealand

May 28, 2026   11:44 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, has held talks with New Zealand’s Minister of Tertiary Education, Penny Simmonds.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Herath has held detail discussions with Minister Simmonds on expanding education opportunities for Sri Lankan students in New Zealand. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath said that productive discussions were held on expanding education opportunities for Sri Lankan students, including scholarships and capacity-building initiatives in vocational training in New Zealand.

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