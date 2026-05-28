Police recover vehicle used in Kalutara shooting

Police recover vehicle used in Kalutara shooting

May 28, 2026   01:50 pm

The motor car suspected to have been used by the gunmen involved in the fatal shooting of a man in the Wettumakada area of Kalutara this morning has been discovered abandoned in the Nebada area of Tebuwana, Police said.

According to Police, the vehicle was found near the Nebada Post Office in Tebuwana.

The shooting took place this morning (28) in the Wettumakada area of Kalutara, when a gunman who arrived in a car opened fire at a man travelling on a motorcycle.


The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the shooting, was admitted to the Nagoda Hospital in Kalutara, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched investigations to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene following the shooting.

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