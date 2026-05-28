Van suspected to be linked to Kalutara fatal shooting found abandoned in Dodangoda

Police have discovered another vehicle, suspected to have been used by the gunmen involved in the fatal shooting reported in Kalutara South this morning (28), abandoned in the Dodangoda area along the Matugama Road in Kalutara.

According to the police, the small white van was found this afternoon.

The van in question is suspected to have been used by the gunmen prior to the shooting, and investigators believe the suspects may have later switched from the van to the car allegedly used during the shooting incident.

The shooting took place this morning in the Wettumakada area of Kalutara, when a gunman who arrived in a car opened fire at a man travelling on a motorcycle.

The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the shooting, was admitted to the Nagoda Hospital in Kalutara, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched investigations to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene following the shooting.

Meanwhile, the motor car suspected to have been used by the gunmen involved in the fatal shooting was earlier discovered abandoned in the Nebada area of Tebuwana.

Police stated that the vehicle, which was found near the Nebada Post Office in Tebuwana, had a broken glass.

In this context, the van suspected to be involved in the same incident was found.

The police are conducting further investigations into the incident.