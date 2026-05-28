Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath said he had the pleasure of meeting Opposition Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs of the New Zealand Parliament Vanushi Walters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister stated that the two held constructive dialogue on a variety of bilateral matters.

Minister Hearth also said that he had briefed her on Sri Lanka’s economy, including trade, tourism, investment opportunities, and political developments.

“Walters also spoke fondly of her Sri Lankan roots and the important role played by the Sri Lankan diaspora in New Zealand,” he added.