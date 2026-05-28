Police to bring back 89 Red Notice suspects hiding abroad - Police

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler said that police are preparing to bring back to the country 89 criminals who have been issued Red Notices and are currently hiding abroad while being involved in various crimes in Sri Lanka.

ASP Wootler stated that eight suspects who had been hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were brought back to Sri Lanka last night (27).

Speaking further, ASP Wootler said:

“On May 22, a total of 21 suspects, including 19 men and two women, were repatriated from the UAE. They are currently being investigated by specialized units.”

“Also, last night (27), we were able to bring back eight more suspects to Sri Lanka from the UAE.”

“These eight suspects were detained in Dubai and Sharjah in connection with various crimes and were brought to Sri Lanka through an intelligence-led operation.”

“Among them, three suspects have been identified as a gang that has maintained closed ties with organized criminals and has carried out certain offences in Sri Lanka while operating from abroad.”

“Two of the suspects are involved in large-scale drug trafficking, while three others are linked to various other crimes committed in Sri Lanka.”

“We emphasize once again that we will not allow anyone who commits crimes in this country to flee to different countries, evade justice, and continue criminal activities while in hiding.”

“In the years 2024, 2025, and 2026, we have already brought 32 suspects to Sri Lanka through Red Notices, along with 70 other suspects who are currently involved in various crimes in connection with different countries.”

“We must also state that we are fully prepared to act on 89 more Red Notices, and we will bring back the remaining 89 suspects who were involved in crimes with various countries and who were also issued Red Notices.”