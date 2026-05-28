Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

May 28, 2026   06:36 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for rough sea conditions and strong winds for the sea areas extending from Kankasanthurai to Chilaw via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The advisory, issued today (28), will remain in effect until 4.30 p.m. tomorrow (29). 

According to the Met. Department, the sea areas extending from Kankasanthurai to Chilaw via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 60-65 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas have been urged to remain vigilant in this regard.

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