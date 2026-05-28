Sri Lanka CERT issues public warning over fake traffic fine SMS and WhatsApp scam

Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT) has issued a special public alert regarding an ongoing cyber scam targeting motorists through fraudulent SMS and WhatsApp messages.

According to Sri Lanka CERT, the scam messages falsely claim that traffic violations have been detected via CCTV camera systems installed on roads.

These messages are designed to appear as official communications from the Sri Lanka Police and are intended to deceive individuals into disclosing personal and financial information, the statement said.

It has been observed that these fake messages are being circulated using fraudulent phone numbers and malicious links while impersonating official notifications issued by the Sri Lanka Police.

The messages direct recipients to a fake website and instruct them to pay fines for alleged traffic offences. This fraudulent website has been designed to closely resemble the Government’s official “GovPay” payment platform, creating a high risk of misleading the public, the statement said.

Sri Lanka CERT further warns that individuals attempting to make payments through these fake websites may unknowingly expose sensitive personal information, including credit/debit card details, OTP codes, National Identity Card information, and other confidential data to cyber criminals.

Accordingly, the public is strongly advised to exercise caution and follow these safety measures:

Avoid clicking on suspicious links received via SMS or WhatsApp.

Verify the authenticity of websites before making any payments.

Do not provide banking or card details to unknown or suspicious websites.

Never share OTP codes or personal information with third parties.

Immediately report suspicious messages or websites to Sri Lanka CERT or the Sri Lanka Police.

Sri Lanka CERT also reminds the public that payments for traffic fines through the “GovPay” system should only be made after an official notification is issued by a Police Officer and a valid traffic fine ticket has been formally provided, it added.

Sri Lanka CERT urges all internet and digital service users to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution regarding such cyber fraud activities.