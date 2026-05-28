Early landslide warnings issued to residents in four districts updated

Early landslide warnings issued to residents in four districts updated

May 28, 2026   08:12 pm

National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has updated the early landslide warnings issued under Level 1 and Level 2 for residents in 17 Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) across four districts.

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO today (28) will remain in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (29).

The districts and DSDs that have been issued with the Level 2 (Amber) landslide warning, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Kalutara District: Bulathsinhala DSD and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Ayagama, Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita and Ratnapura DSDs and surrounding areas

The district and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings, advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Kalutara District: Matugama DSD and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Dehiowita, Yatiyanthota and Deraniyagala DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa DSD and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Nivitigala, Pelmadulla, Kalawana, Kiriella and Elapatha DSDs and surrounding areas

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