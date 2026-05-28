Sri Lanka remains committed to regional cooperation and international engagement  PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that Sri Lanka’s strength lies in its position as an open, reliable, and constructive partner committed to regional cooperation and international engagement.

She said that building on the development and the expanding framework of trade, investment and governance reforms, Sri Lanka continues to create new platforms for international economic engagement.

The Prime Minister Amarasuriya made these remarks while participating in the main conference of the Sri Lankan-German Business Forum 2026 as the Chief Guest on today (28) at ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Organised by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Sri Lanka (AHK Sri Lanka) with the support of the German Embassy in Colombo, the three-day forum is aimed at promoting Sri Lanka as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the maritime and logistics sectors.

This main conference brought together Government officials, international experts, and corporate leaders for discussions centred on maritime development, export competitiveness, infrastructure financing, and investment opportunities.

During the occasion, the invitation for the Asia Pacific conference 2026 was officially presented to the Prime Minister by the delegation accompanied by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Sri Lanka and Maldives, Dr. Felix Neuman, the statement said.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Amarasuriya highlighted the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and Germany emphasizing that the partnership between the two countries extends to tourism, trade, investment, technology, transfer, development cooperation and strong private sector collaboration.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Germany’s longstanding contribution to Sri Lanka’s development, particularly in technical and vocational education and training, renewable energy, and development cooperation while stating that this longstanding partnership continues to serve as a vital pillar in strengthening skills development and advancing inclusive economic transformation.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“Sri Lanka is undergoing a period of economic recovery and reform aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and restructuring the economy towards a more resilient and competitive model.

“The Government has undertaken a comprehensive programme of fiscal consolidation, structural adjustments, and governance reforms directed towards long-term economic sustainability. While these measures are intended to ensure stability and growth, they also raise important considerations regarding the social costs of adjustment, particularly for working people, women, and vulnerable communities who are often disproportionately affected during periods of economic restructuring.

“Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean, together with its connectivity through major ports and airports, positions the country as a natural hub linking East and West.

“Supported by a skilled workforce, strong regional connectivity, and a steadily improving investment climate, Sri Lanka continues to strengthen its position as a competitive destination for sourcing and investment.

“Sri Lanka’s improving performance in global governance and transparency indicators, including the Corruption Perceptions Index, reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability, institutional integrity, and good governance. These reforms are central to enhancing investor confidence and creating a more predictable and enabling investment climate.”

Emphasizing Sri Lanka’s commitment to continue to create new platforms for international economic engagement building on these development and the expanding framework of trade, investment and governance reforms, the Prime Minister invited the German business community to further expand partnerships with Sri Lankan counterparts.

The occasion was attended by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Dr. Felix Neuman, Martin Klose, Chief Delegate from AHK Sri Lanka, Deputy Ministers and Government officials, international experts, Business community from both countries.