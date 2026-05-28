Sri Lanka strengthens engagement with EU on trade, logistics and investment

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Arun Hemachandra, participated in the EU–Sri Lanka Business Roundtable held under the theme “Global Gateway and Sri Lanka’s Role as a Regional Maritime and Logistics Hub.”

The roundtable held yesterday (27) brought together representatives of the European Union, European diplomatic missions, international financial institutions, chambers of commerce, investors, exporters, and key stakeholders from the port, logistics, and private sectors to discuss opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation and sustainable investment, according to the statement.

During the discussion, the Acting Minister highlighted the importance of further strengthening Sri Lanka’s partnership with the European Union, particularly in promoting sustainable and high-quality investment, expanding trade opportunities, and supporting long-term economic growth.

Emphasizing Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean, the Acting Minister noted the country’s potential to emerge as a leading regional maritime and logistics hub through continued port modernization, green logistics initiatives, digital connectivity, export expansion, and strengthened investor confidence, the statement added.

The Acting Minister reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to working closely with the European Union and international partners in building a competitive, resilient, connected, and sustainable economy as the country continues its transition from recovery to renewal.