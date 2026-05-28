Three injured in expressway collision near Sooriyawewa Interchange

Three injured in expressway collision near Sooriyawewa Interchange

May 28, 2026   10:39 pm

A road accident has been reported today (28) near the Sooriyawewa Interchange on the Southern Expressway, leaving three people injured.

Police stated that the injured were admitted to the Embilipitiya Base Hospital for treatment.

According to police, a tipper truck collided with the safety fence on the expressway, and subsequently, a concrete mixer truck travelling from behind hit the rear of the tipper truck.

As a result of the impact, the tipper truck has reportedly overturned off the expressway, police said.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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