Iran intercepts American aircraft, state media say

Iran has intercepted a US drone around Bushehr, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports, citing a military source.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Iranian forces launched a missile after sounds of explosions came from the seaside - see the post below this one.

According to Tasnim, the governor of Jam county in the province of Bushehr also confirmed that a “hostile aircraft” was destroyed and that the country remained in a “normal state”.

Bushehr is notably the site of Iran’s only nuclear power plant.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies