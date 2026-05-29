Iran intercepts American aircraft, state media say

Iran intercepts American aircraft, state media say

May 29, 2026   05:42 am

Iran has intercepted a US drone around Bushehr, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports, citing a military source.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Iranian forces launched a missile after sounds of explosions came from the seaside - see the post below this one.

According to Tasnim, the governor of Jam county in the province of Bushehr also confirmed that a “hostile aircraft” was destroyed and that the country remained in a “normal state”.

Bushehr is notably the site of Iran’s only nuclear power plant.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

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