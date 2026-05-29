Kapila Perera steps down as Transport Ministry Secretary: sources

Kapila Perera steps down as Transport Ministry Secretary: sources

May 29, 2026   08:40 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Prof. Kapila Perera, has tendered his resignation, according to sources.

His decision is particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of a Supreme Court ruling which held that the fundamental rights of a senior official within the Ministry had been violated by him.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Professor Kapila Perera has informed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of his decision and has also officially notified the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government regarding his resignation from the post of Secretary.

Professor Kapila Perera, who entered the public service from academia, has decided to resign following the conclusion of his tenure in the public sector.

According to sources, following his resignation from the post of Secretary, Professor Kapila Perera is reportedly preparing to rejoin the university service. He has previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Moratuwa.

 

 

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