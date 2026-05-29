Police launch special island-wide security and traffic plan for Vesak Week

During the Vesak season, a special island-wide security programme is being implemented, according to Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler.

The Police Media Spokesperson further emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who engage in behaviour that is inconsistent with the cultural and religious values observed during Vesak Week.

“The Sri Lanka Police has formulated a special security and traffic management plan covering all 25 administrative districts of the country. We once again remind the public that police officers in civil attire, along with intelligence officers, have been deployed to ensure public safety at religious sites, particularly in the vicinity of dansals and Vesak zones,” he said.

He further emphasized that information regarding any vehicle, motorcycle, or three-wheeler being driven in a reckless, dangerous, or disruptive manner could be reported via WhatsApp to 070-4755600 or through the 119 and 188 emergency hotlines.