Police seize over 3kg of Ice in Baduraliya

Acting on information received, officers of the Baduraliya Police conducted a search operation in the Thumbagalla Kanda area and seized a stock of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) weighing more than 3 kilograms.

During the raid, police recovered 3 kilograms, 362 grams and 87 milligrams of the narcotic substance.

The suspects believed to be responsible for the contraband have not yet been apprehended, said police.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Baduraliya Police to identify and arrest those involved.