The construction work on the section from Rambukkana to Galagedara, under Stage II of Phase III of the Central Expressway project, is scheduled to commence today (29) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Director General of the Road Development Authority, Anuradha Hettiarachchi, stated that a stretch of 18.7 kilometres is planned to be developed under this stage.

Meanwhile, construction of the section from Pothuhera to Rambukkana, under Stage I of the project, is currently ongoing, and these activities are expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

A sum of Rs. 78 billion has been allocated for Stage I, while an estimated Rs. 112.4 billion will be utilised for the development of the Rambukkana to Galagedara section under Stage II.

All necessary funds for this project have been secured through domestic funding sources, and the construction work is being carried out by local contracting companies.