Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

May 29, 2026   10:15 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, and in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee District, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

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