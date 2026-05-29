65-year-old dies in Grandpass after sustaining injuries in alleged attack

65-year-old dies in Grandpass after sustaining injuries in alleged attack

May 29, 2026   11:03 am

A resident of the Henamulla Camp area in the Grandpass Police Division has succumbed to injuries at the Colombo National Hospital, according to hospital police.

Police stated that the individual was admitted to the hospital last night (28) and passed away in the early hours of today (29).

The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old resident of Henamulla Camp, Colombo 15.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the death was caused by injuries sustained during an assault, police said.

Grandpass Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.

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