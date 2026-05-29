Minor flood warning issued for Kalu Ganga and Maguru Ganga basins

According to the Department of Irrigation, there is a possibility of minor flooding in low-lying areas of the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga basins within the next 48 hours.

The Department stated that, due to rainfall received in the upper catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu Ganga, and the opening of spill gates at the Kukule Ganga Reservoir, an analysis of river water levels in the Kalu Ganga basin indicates a potential minor flood situation.

Accordingly, a minor flood situation may occur within the next 48 hours in low-lying floodplain areas of the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga rivers, particularly in the Bulathsinhala, Madurawala, and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions, it said.

As a result, there is a risk of inundation of minor roads in low-lying areas surrounding the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga. Residents in these areas, as well as motorists travelling through them, are advised to exercise caution.

The Disaster Management authorities have also been requested to take the necessary precautionary measures in response to the situation, it added.