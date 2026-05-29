Father arrested over deaths of two children in Batticaloa hotel room fire

Batticaloa Police have uncovered alleged fraudulent activities linked to the tragic deaths of two children from the same family who died after inhaling smoke from a fire inside a hotel room in Batticaloa.

The victims were identified as a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, police said.

According to investigations, the children had died after inhaling heavy smoke from a mattress that had caught fire while their father had allegedly locked the hotel room from the outside.

Following lengthy investigations conducted by the Batticaloa Police Headquarters, several facts contrary to the initially reported information have been revealed, said police.

Accordingly, the children’s father was arrested yesterday (28) by the Batticaloa Police in connection with the incident.

Earlier reports had claimed that the two children and their father had travelled to Batticaloa to visit the children’s mother, who was allegedly suffering from cancer, police said.

However, police and medical investigations have since confirmed that the mother does not suffer from cancer and is currently residing at her home in Matara.

Investigators have further revealed that the suspect had allegedly used the two children to solicit money by begging in various areas by falsely claiming that his wife was suffering from cancer.

Although the suspect had initially claimed to be a resident of Badulla, police investigations later revealed that he is in fact a resident of Akuressa.

Police also discovered that the National Identity Card (NIC) in his possession belonged to another individual from Badulla. The original owner reportedly lost the identity card in 2023 and has since legally obtained a new NIC and is currently residing in Kadawatha.

Investigators revealed that the accused had been deceiving the public for a considerable period using the identity card.

Police further stated that several fraud-related complaints had previously been lodged against the suspect at multiple police stations in different areas.

Meanwhile, steps have also been taken to summon the mother of the deceased children to the police for further questioning regarding the incident.

Batticaloa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.