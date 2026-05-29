Decision on summoning counsel in Kapila Chandrasena inquest to be announced on June 2

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ruled today (29) that the decision on whether or not to summon President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne and Attorney-at-Law Udara Muhandiramge to give evidence in the magisterial inquest into the death of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, will be announced on June 2.

Accordingly, Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena informed the two lawyers, President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne and Attorney-at-Law Udara Muhandiramge, who were present in court, to appear before the court if they receive a summons, said Ada Derana reporter.

This case was taken up when the calling of evidence regarding the death of former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena was heard today (29).