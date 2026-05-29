US Dollar selling rate surpasses Rs. 334

US Dollar selling rate surpasses Rs. 334

May 29, 2026   12:25 pm

The selling rate of the US dollar has exceeded the Rs. 334 mark, according to the latest daily exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Accordingly, the buying rate of a US dollar was recorded at Rs. 324.45 while the selling rate stood at Rs. 334.24 today (29).

In comparison, the CBSL exchange rates issued on Wednesday (27) recorded the buying rate of the US dollar at Rs. 320.40 and the selling rate at Rs. 330.81.

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