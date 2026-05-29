Sri Pada pilgrimage season to conclude tomorrow

The Chief Custodian of the Sri Pada Rajamaha Viharaya, Venerable Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero, states that this year’s Sri Pada pilgrimage season will conclude on the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day (May 30).

The Thero noted that several religious programmes have been organised at the Sri Pada Uda Maluwa in view of Vesak Poya Day.

Venerable Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero further stated that, following the religious rituals to be held at the Sri Pada Uda Maluwa on the day after Vesak (May 31), the Sacred Relic Casket, the Statue of God Saman, and the divine insignia will be carried in procession via four routes to the Pelmadulla Galpoththawela Sri Pada Rajamaha Viharaya.

He added that the Sacred Relic Casket, the Statue of God Saman, and the divine insignia will remain deposited at the said temple until the conclusion of the Sri Pada off-season.