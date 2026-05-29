Circular issued to ensure timely implementation of annual transfers for combined services officers

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a circular directing all government institutions to strictly implement the annual transfer decisions of officers in the Combined Services without delay, emphasizing that no authority exists to withhold, amend, or postpone such transfers once decisions have been finalized.

The directive, issued by Director General of Combined Services N.U. Nishan Mendis with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), follows numerous complaints and representations received from ministries, departments, district secretariats, divisional secretariats, and officers regarding the non-implementation of annual transfers for various reasons.

According to the circular, the annual transfer process is conducted in line with procedures approved by the Public Service Commission and is intended to provide officers with opportunities to serve in different institutions while meeting service requirements and enhancing employee motivation.

The ministry highlighted several recurring shortcomings during the transfer application process, including inaccurate information regarding officers’ current and previous workstations, incorrect selection of preferred transfer locations, failure to identify officers recommended for retention on service grounds, and failure to report officers on maternity or no-pay leave. These issues have reportedly affected transfer cycles and disrupted staffing arrangements at multiple institutions.

The circular reiterates that officers dissatisfied with transfer decisions must submit appeals through the prescribed online mechanism to the relevant Review Committees.

Officers who remain dissatisfied after the review process may appeal to the Public Service Commission, while further appeals can be made to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal under the Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act No. 04 of 2002.

However, the ministry stressed that transfer orders must be implemented while appeals are being considered, and that neither institutional heads nor any other authority have the power to suspend, alter, or delay decisions made under powers delegated by the Public Service Commission.

The circular further emphasizes that annual transfer decisions must be implemented on the scheduled date without exception. Delays due to administrative reasons, including the absence of replacement officers, will not be accepted as valid grounds for postponement.

Additionally, officers have been warned against submitting appeals directly without informing their Heads of Institutions, noting that disciplinary action may be taken under existing public administration regulations. The ministry also cautioned that canvassing through external parties in relation to transfer matters will be treated as misconduct and may result in disciplinary proceedings.

The Ministry has instructed all Heads of Institutions and Combined Service officers to comply fully with the provisions of the circular to ensure that the annual transfer process is carried out in accordance with the legal and administrative standards of the public service.

Read the full circular here.