Sajith warns against turning Sri Lanka into a geopolitical playground

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has warned that several parties are attempting to turn Sri Lanka into a geopolitical playground by exploiting the country’s current situation.

He made these remarks while attending the Ruhunu Vesak Maha Perahera, held in conjunction with the Vesak festival at the Pannegamuwa Diyabendi Temple in Tissamaharama.

Premadasa stressed that no room should be given for such external interventions and emphasized the need to safeguard the country while strengthening its people. He stated that Sri Lanka’s internal affairs should not be influenced according to the interests of various factions.

The Opposition Leader further noted that the country must build a strong and unique economic, social, political, and cultural foundation, adding that Sri Lanka should become resilient in every sector.

He also pointed out that the country is currently facing numerous challenges, including a severe economic crisis that has narrowed the livelihoods of millions and caused many to lose their sources of income.

Premadasa underscored the importance of protecting the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, identity, and culture, while committing to the country’s development and breaking free from dependency.