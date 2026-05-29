Special train services in place for Vesak Festival

The Department of Railways says that several special train services will be operated from tomorrow (30) in view of the Vesak festival.

According to the department, the special trains will facilitate festival commuters travelling to Anuradhapura as well as those attending the State Vesak Festival at the ancient Middellawala Purana Raja Maha Viharaya in Matara, Thihagoda.

The special train services are scheduled to operate from tomorrow (30) until May 31.

The special train schedule is as follows;