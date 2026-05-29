26 injured in bus accident in Siyambalanduwa

26 injured in bus accident in Siyambalanduwa

May 29, 2026   04:34 pm

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus veered off the road and overturned this afternoon (29) in the 31st Junction area along the Siyambalanduwa-Monaragala main road.

According to reports, the accident occurred after the bus veered off the road and fell into a culvert.

A total of 26 persons, including 11 women and 15 men, injured in the accident were admitted to the Monaragala District General Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

It is also reported that a five-month-old infant was among those injured, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

The accident involved an SLTB bus operating between Monaragala and Kotiyagala.

Police suspect that the accident may have occurred due to a sudden illness suffered by the driver, and further investigations are underway.

 

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