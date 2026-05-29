The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education has issued guidelines to all Provincial Directors of Education, based on instructions from the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, on preventive measures related to the spread of Enterovirus Meningitis reported in several districts across the country.

According to the circular, the disease has a greater impact on children and individuals with weakened immune systems. The first cases were reported in Deniyaya in the Matara District during April.

The Ministry further stated that the disease has now been identified in the districts of Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, and Badulla as well.

It was also noted that epidemiological and environmental investigations have identified both cluster outbreaks and sporadic cases, with a significant number of infections reported among schoolchildren.

Accordingly, the circular has been issued to educate schools on the necessary preventive measures to curb the further spread of the virus.

Guidelines issued to school authorities to prevent spread of meningitis by Adaderana Online