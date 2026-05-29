Construction work on the second phase of Section 3 of the Central Expressway from Rambukkana to Galagedara commenced today (29) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, a distance of 18.7-kilometre is scheduled to be developed under this phase.

Construction of the first phase of the project, from Pothuhera to Rambukkana, is currently underway and is expected to be completed by mid-next year.

An estimated Rs. 78 billion has been allocated for the first phase, while Rs. 112.4 billion is set aside for the development of the Rambukkana–Galagedara section under the second phase.

It is noted that all funding for the project has been provided through domestic sources, with construction work being carried out by local contracting companies.