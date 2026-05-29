Around 500 drivers suspended due to disciplinary issues, some with pay  Transport Ministry

A discussion regarding drivers who have been suspended with pay was held recently at the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Transport, Highways, and Urban Development.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake.

Transport Ministry officials pointed out that around 400 to 500 drivers have been suspended due to various disciplinary issues, while some of them are still receiving salaries.

They further stated that, due to different legal circumstances and court proceedings, salary payments continue in certain cases. It was also revealed that some suspended drivers are reportedly working as drivers in private buses and earning an income.

After extensive discussion on the matter, the Minister instructed officials to obtain necessary legal advice promptly and reconsider the procedures related to disciplinary actions.

It was also noted that the sub-committee reports aimed at strengthening the legal framework of the transport sector and transforming it into a more positive and efficient system, as well as improving the railway department into a more efficient and satisfactory service institution were presented as final and interim reports respectively.

Members of Parliament raised various issues affecting the transport, highways, and urban development sectors across different parts of the country during the meeting.

The Chairperson of the committee, responding to these concerns, instructed officials to take the necessary actions.