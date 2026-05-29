Trump meeting in Situation Room to make final determination on Iran agreement

Trump meeting in Situation Room to make final determination on Iran agreement

May 29, 2026   09:44 pm

President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he is not yet ready to sign an agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, despite a tentative deal reached Thursday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin nuclear negotiations.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said he was meeting with advisers in the White House Situation Room to ‘‘make a final determination.’‘

The president also outlined additional conditions for a final agreement, including a commitment from Iran that it would ‘‘never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb’‘ and that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened immediately without tolls or restrictions on maritime traffic.

‘‘Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!’‘ Trump wrote. ‘‘Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’ Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!’‘

Trump added that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium — a key priority for the administration — would be ‘‘unearthed by the United States’‘ and destroyed by Iran.
‘‘No money will be exchanged, until further notice,’‘ he continued, adding that ‘‘other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.’‘

The tentative agreement follows weeks of escalating tensions and intermittent clashes involving U.S. and Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, military incidents have continued, including U.S. ‘‘self-defense’‘ strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has also introduced additional conditions for a broader regional agreement. Earlier this week, he said several nations should join the Abraham Accords as part of any final deal.

According to Trump, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan should ‘‘immediately’‘ sign onto the accords — the U.S.-brokered agreements launched during his first term to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Source: 4News
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)

MPs who change political parties do not deserve parliamentary seats  Dy Minister (English)

MPs who change political parties do not deserve parliamentary seats  Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka records highest current account surplus - President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lanka records highest current account surplus - President Dissanayake (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New measures taken to protect both borrowers and banks - CBSL Governor (English)

New measures taken to protect both borrowers and banks - CBSL Governor (English)