Trump meeting in Situation Room to make final determination on Iran agreement

President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he is not yet ready to sign an agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, despite a tentative deal reached Thursday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin nuclear negotiations.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said he was meeting with advisers in the White House Situation Room to ‘‘make a final determination.’‘

The president also outlined additional conditions for a final agreement, including a commitment from Iran that it would ‘‘never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb’‘ and that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened immediately without tolls or restrictions on maritime traffic.

‘‘Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!’‘ Trump wrote. ‘‘Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’ Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!’‘

Trump added that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium — a key priority for the administration — would be ‘‘unearthed by the United States’‘ and destroyed by Iran.

‘‘No money will be exchanged, until further notice,’‘ he continued, adding that ‘‘other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.’‘

The tentative agreement follows weeks of escalating tensions and intermittent clashes involving U.S. and Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, military incidents have continued, including U.S. ‘‘self-defense’‘ strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has also introduced additional conditions for a broader regional agreement. Earlier this week, he said several nations should join the Abraham Accords as part of any final deal.

According to Trump, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan should ‘‘immediately’‘ sign onto the accords — the U.S.-brokered agreements launched during his first term to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Source: 4News

--Agencies