Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district, the Met. Department said.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.