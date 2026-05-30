PM urges society to embrace compassion, kindness and wisdom in Vesak message

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her Vesak Day message, called on the public to use the sacred Vesak season as an opportunity to illuminate their hearts with compassion, kindness, and wisdom, while dispelling the roots of greed, hatred, and delusion.

Referring to this year’s State Vesak Festival theme, “abhittharetha kalyāṇē” (Let us hasten towards the common good), the Prime Minister stated that the Vesak festival should become a source of blessings and strength to build a nation dedicated to the common good and guided by the values of the Dhamma.

The Prime Minister further noted that the country’s progress and prosperity can be achieved through righteous governance and highlighted the need to cultivate patience in overcoming the economic and social challenges faced by the nation.

Vesak Day full message from the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya:

“It is an honor to extend Vesak day felicitations to all citizens of the nation during this sacred period in which lives are shaped in accordance with the noble teachings preached by the Lord Buddha, and upholding the practice of Dhamma.

“Just as the external world is illuminated by lanterns, this Vesak season should also be an opportunity to illuminate our own hearts with compassion, kindness, and wisdom. Let us dispel the roots of greed, hatred, and delusion, and transform our lives into a nobel period that brings peace and serenity.

“abhittharetha kalyāṇē” – Let us hasten towards the common good. The theme for this year’s State Vesak festival reflects the social needs of the present time.

“While eliminating narrow beliefs and mindsets, this Vesak festival should become a source of blessings and strength for us to build a nation dedicated to the common good and radiant with the values of the Dhamma.

“Followed by the guidance of the Mahanayake Theros and the All Island Sasanarakshaka Mandalaya, I extend wishes for the State Vesak Festival, jointly organized by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

“Through the deep bond that exists between the state and Buddhism, the progress and prosperity of the country can be achieved through righteous governance. It is essential that we cultivate the patience needed to overcome the economic and social challenges we face as a nation, founded on the noble ideal of “May all beings be well, happy and at peace” where justice is ensured for all regardless of caste, race, or religion.

“I respectfully invite all of you to join in celebrating an environmentally conscious and nature-friendly Vesak, walking the Middle Path. Let us move forward together towards a society grounded in principled conduct.

“May everyone be blessed with a peaceful and meritorious Vesak!”