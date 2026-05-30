MP Dilith Jayaweera urges reflection on Dhamma amid challenges to the Buddha Sasana in Vesak Message

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera, in his Vesak Day message, highlighted the spiritual significance of the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day and urged Buddhists to reflect on the teachings of the Buddha.

In his message, he noted that Vesak commemorates the three pivotal milestones in the life of Gautama Buddha and is observed with deep devotion by millions of Buddhists worldwide.

He also observed that Buddhists traditionally mark the day through both ‘Amisa Puja’ and ‘Prathipatti Puja’, contributing to a rich cultural heritage linked to Vesak celebrations.

Jayaweera further emphasized that, among Buddhists worldwide, Sri Lankans inherit a vibrant and colorful Vesak culture, which is closely connected to the continued progress of the Buddha Sasana and its transmission to future generations.

He cautioned that the Buddha Sasana in Sri Lanka is currently facing various challenges, making it essential for the community and the country to reflect deeply on the Dhamma and align their lives accordingly.

The MP stressed the importance of cultivating mindfulness and right understanding as guiding principles in the present era, noting that Vesak serves as a reminder of this spiritual path.

He concluded by extending Vesak greetings to Buddhists in Sri Lanka and around the world, expressing hope for a peaceful and compassionate festival marked by loving-kindness.