Opposition Leader Sajith highlights equality and human values in Vesak Message

Opposition Leader Sajith highlights equality and human values in Vesak Message

May 30, 2026   08:58 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has extended Vesak Day greetings to the people of Sri Lanka and the world, highlighting Buddhist teachings on equality, self-reliance, and the value of human life.

In his Vesak Day message, Premadasa cited the ‘Bala Panditha Sutta’ of the ‘Majjhima Nikaya’, stating that obtaining a human life is an exceedingly rare blessing. 

He also noted that the Buddha taught that divisions based on race, religion, or caste are ultimately meaningless.

Quoting the Dhammapada, he said, “One is indeed one’s own master; what other savior could there be?” and called on people to embrace this lesson in both thought and action.

Premadasa concluded by wishing all people in Sri Lanka and around the world a blessed, peaceful, and auspicious Vesak Festival.

Opposition Leader’s Full Vesak Day Message: 

“According to the Bala Panditha Sutta of the Majjhima Nikaya, obtaining a human life is an exceedingly rare blessing. The Lord Buddha taught that divisions based on race, religion, or caste are ultimately meaningless. Therefore, as stated in the Dhammapada “One is indeed one’s own master; what other savior could there be?” On this sacred Vesak Day, let us all resolve to embrace this profound life lesson in our hearts and in our actions.

Wishing all the people of Sri Lanka and the world a blessed, peaceful, and auspicious Vesak Festival!”  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)

Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala to commence tomorrow at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala to commence tomorrow at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)

MPs who change political parties do not deserve parliamentary seats  Dy Minister (English)

MPs who change political parties do not deserve parliamentary seats  Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka records highest current account surplus - President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lanka records highest current account surplus - President Dissanayake (English)