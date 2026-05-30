Opposition Leader Sajith highlights equality and human values in Vesak Message

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has extended Vesak Day greetings to the people of Sri Lanka and the world, highlighting Buddhist teachings on equality, self-reliance, and the value of human life.

In his Vesak Day message, Premadasa cited the ‘Bala Panditha Sutta’ of the ‘Majjhima Nikaya’, stating that obtaining a human life is an exceedingly rare blessing.

He also noted that the Buddha taught that divisions based on race, religion, or caste are ultimately meaningless.

Quoting the Dhammapada, he said, “One is indeed one’s own master; what other savior could there be?” and called on people to embrace this lesson in both thought and action.

Premadasa concluded by wishing all people in Sri Lanka and around the world a blessed, peaceful, and auspicious Vesak Festival.

Opposition Leader’s Full Vesak Day Message:

“According to the Bala Panditha Sutta of the Majjhima Nikaya, obtaining a human life is an exceedingly rare blessing. The Lord Buddha taught that divisions based on race, religion, or caste are ultimately meaningless. Therefore, as stated in the Dhammapada “One is indeed one’s own master; what other savior could there be?” On this sacred Vesak Day, let us all resolve to embrace this profound life lesson in our hearts and in our actions.

Wishing all the people of Sri Lanka and the world a blessed, peaceful, and auspicious Vesak Festival!”