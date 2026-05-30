Deranabhivandana Vesak Poya programme broadcast live from Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya

Deranabhivandana Vesak Poya programme broadcast live from Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya

May 30, 2026   09:13 am

The “Deranabhivandana” live Vesak Poya programme, commemorating the three pivotal milestones in the life of Gautama Buddha, is being broadcast throughout the day today (30) from the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

Accordingly, the “Deranabhivandana” live Vesak Poya programme is being telecast live throughout the day today on TV Derana.

The live broadcast commenced at 5:30 a.m. with religious observances.

The programme features the observance of Sil, Sambuddha Vandana, Dhamma sermons, Dhamma discussions, and an auspicious lighting of oil lamps (Pahan Pooja) to invoke blessings upon the country.

In parallel to these events, the Sri Kalyani Vesak Zone—comprising Vesak pandals, lanterns, and devotional song (Bhakthi Gee) performances—is scheduled to commence today at 6:45 p.m.

Furthermore, as in previous years, and for the convenience of the public visiting the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya, the Derana Media Network today handed over road signboards and traffic barricades to the Kelaniya Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)

Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala to commence tomorrow at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala to commence tomorrow at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)

MPs who change political parties do not deserve parliamentary seats  Dy Minister (English)

MPs who change political parties do not deserve parliamentary seats  Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka records highest current account surplus - President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lanka records highest current account surplus - President Dissanayake (English)