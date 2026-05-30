Deranabhivandana Vesak Poya programme broadcast live from Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya

The “Deranabhivandana” live Vesak Poya programme, commemorating the three pivotal milestones in the life of Gautama Buddha, is being broadcast throughout the day today (30) from the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

Accordingly, the “Deranabhivandana” live Vesak Poya programme is being telecast live throughout the day today on TV Derana.

The live broadcast commenced at 5:30 a.m. with religious observances.

The programme features the observance of Sil, Sambuddha Vandana, Dhamma sermons, Dhamma discussions, and an auspicious lighting of oil lamps (Pahan Pooja) to invoke blessings upon the country.

In parallel to these events, the Sri Kalyani Vesak Zone—comprising Vesak pandals, lanterns, and devotional song (Bhakthi Gee) performances—is scheduled to commence today at 6:45 p.m.

Furthermore, as in previous years, and for the convenience of the public visiting the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya, the Derana Media Network today handed over road signboards and traffic barricades to the Kelaniya Police.