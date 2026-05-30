Sri Lanka’s largest dansala, organized by the Derana Media Network and operating continuously for 24 hours, will be held today (30) at the Independence Square premises in Colombo.

This rice dansala is scheduled to commence at 7:00 p.m. today and will continue until 7:00 p.m. tomorrow (31).

Organized by the Derana Media Network in commemoration of Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, Sri Lanka’s largest dansala has been held annually since 2024.

Operating uninterrupted for a full 24 hours, the Derana dansala attracted large crowds during the Vesak Full Moon Poya period over the past two years.

This year marks the third consecutive edition of the event.

All arrangements have been finalized to hold the event at the Independence Square premises in Colombo 07, as in previous years.

The Professional Chefs’ Association of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Municipal Council have partnered with TV Derana in organizing this large-scale initiative.