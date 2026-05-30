Electricity supply temporarily disrupted in several areas due to system imbalance  Minister

Minister of Energy Anura Karunathilaka states that the electricity supply has been temporarily interrupted across several parts of the island, including Colombo, due to an unexpected system imbalance within the power grid.

He further stated that authorities are working to restore electricity to the affected areas as quickly as possible.

He added that supply has been temporarily disconnected as a measure to balance and stabilize the system, and that restoration work is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the National System Operator (Private) Limited stated that, in order to ensure the reliability and stable operation of the national grid during the Vesak festival period, rooftop solar panel owners are kindly requested to voluntarily switch off their solar power systems until 3:00 p.m. today.

The request has been made due to significantly low electricity demand observed in the system, which requires careful grid management to maintain stability.