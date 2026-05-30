Health authorities warn of possible rise in accidents during long weekend

Health authorities have warned that road accidents and drowning incidents are likely to increase during the upcoming long weekend coinciding with the Vesak festival.

Consultant Community Physician and Directorate of the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Samitha Siritunga, emphasized the need for the public to exercise heightened caution during this period.

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Sirithunga stated that an analysis of previous data indicates a significant increase in accidents during long weekends, particularly road traffic accidents and drowning incidents.

He noted that the upcoming long weekend associated with the Vesak festival could result in a similar rise in accidents.

According to him, such incidents may occur due to factors related to drivers, passengers, pedestrians, road conditions, or vehicle maintenance issues.

Dr. Sirithunga further warned that water levels in certain reservoirs, rivers, and other water bodies can rise rapidly during this period, creating strong undercurrents and increasing the risk of drowning and related accidents.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and prioritize safety while travelling and engaging in recreational activities.

He also cautioned against attempting to rescue drowning victims without proper training, stressing that such actions could place additional lives at risk.