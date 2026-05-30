Rooftop solar owners requested to temporarily switch off systems tomorrow as well

Rooftop solar panel owners are requested to voluntarily switch off their solar power systems tomorrow (31) from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m., the National System Operator (Private) Limited states.

The request has been made in order to ensure the stability of the national grid, in view of the low electricity demand currently observed in the system, it said.

The National System Operator further stated that, due to Vesak Poya (30) and the long weekend, electricity demand on the national grid has dropped significantly below forecast levels, while solar power generation has increased substantially.

As a result, to maintain grid stability and ensure continuous power supply, measures had to be taken to temporarily disconnect electricity feeders (33 kV feeders) in areas with high solar power penetration in several parts of the country.

To mitigate this situation, the National System Operator requested rooftop solar panel owners to deactivate their systems from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. today, while also informing that steps are being taken to restore normal power supply in all areas by around 3.00 p.m. as the national grid gradually stabilizes.

The statement further noted that low electricity demand is expected to continue tomorrow as well.

Accordingly, electricity consumers who own rooftop solar systems are kindly requested to voluntarily deactivate their systems from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. tomorrow as well, in order to support grid stability.

The National System Operator added that this measure is intended to ensure a continuous electricity supply to the public without the need to disconnect additional feeders.