Electricity supply restored following temporary disruptions across the island - NSO

The National System Operator (Private) Limited (NSO) states that the electricity supply to several areas, including Colombo, which was disrupted due to an imbalance in the national grid, has now been restored.

The company further stated that, accordingly, power supply to approximately 100 areas, including Colombo, has been restored.

The National System Operator (Private) Limited was compelled to temporarily disconnect electricity supply to several areas, including Colombo, earlier today (30), due to an imbalance in the national grid.

This disconnection was necessitated by a system imbalance resulting from a significant drop in electricity demand, attributed to the Vesak Poya holiday and the long weekend.