Suspect arrested in Kottawa for possession of illegally assembled jeep

An individual has been arrested in the Kottawa area for the possession of an illegally assembled jeep, according to police.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by the Western Province South District Crime Investigation Division.

Police stated that the suspect is accused of illegally importing spare parts to assemble the jeep, operating a vehicle without a valid revenue license, insurance certificate, or vehicle emission test report, and forging relevant documents.

Further investigations into the incident are continuing.