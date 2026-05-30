Suspect arrested in Kottawa for possession of illegally assembled jeep

Suspect arrested in Kottawa for possession of illegally assembled jeep

May 30, 2026   03:02 pm

An individual has been arrested in the Kottawa area for the possession of an illegally assembled jeep, according to police.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by the Western Province South District Crime Investigation Division.

Police stated that the suspect is accused of illegally importing spare parts to assemble the jeep, operating a vehicle without a valid revenue license, insurance certificate, or vehicle emission test report, and forging relevant documents.

Further investigations into the incident are continuing. 

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